CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) VP Sells $3,514,515.73 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CRSP stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 2.35. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $178.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.18.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 596,255 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
Featured Story: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.