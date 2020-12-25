CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) VP Sells $3,514,515.73 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 2.35. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $178.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.18.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 596,255 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

