CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) Shares Gap Down to $2.74

CRH Medical Co. (NASDAQ:CRHM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.23. CRH Medical shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 3,241 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

CRH Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRHM)

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.