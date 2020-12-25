CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered shares of CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CRH stock opened at C$2.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.16. The firm has a market cap of C$200.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45. CRH Medical Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.63.

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$40.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CRH Medical Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO)

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

