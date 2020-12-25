Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0137 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. Credits has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $122,640.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

