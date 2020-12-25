Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $330.36 million and $5.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002497 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,425.83 or 1.00069508 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00019831 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00015698 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000552 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00058195 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,913 coins and its circulating supply is 542,003,501 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

