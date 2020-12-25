Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $235.00 Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $222.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

