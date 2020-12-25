Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.56.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $69.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.52.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.