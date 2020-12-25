Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cowen were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cowen by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

COWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $699.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $274.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.09 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

