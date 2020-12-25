COVER Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.31 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $769.31 or 0.03193384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COVER Protocol has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $32.82 million and $6.31 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00133556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.91 or 0.00672089 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00162640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00362357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00099537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00061800 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 54,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,657 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

