CoTrader Price Tops $0.0001 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. CoTrader has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $476.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, CoTrader has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00339242 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.