Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50.

About Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI)

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes various products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its products include video management software, surveillance cameras, network video and digital video recorders, lenses, and high speed domes, as well as industrial vision products; and monitors, cables, lighting, and other video accessories.

