Cortex Price Hits $0.0735 (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Cortex has a market cap of $18.37 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00318725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00029409 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

