Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,176 shares of company stock valued at $29,932 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $856,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

