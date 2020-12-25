Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Buys $13,930.16 in Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.42 per share, for a total transaction of $13,930.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,860,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 203,780 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,825,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,740,000 after buying an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 48.1% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,358,000 after buying an additional 566,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,261,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,643,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

