CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $124.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day moving average of $122.55. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.24.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $283,517.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,957.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.