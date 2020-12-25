Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sean F. Moran Sells 53,610 Shares

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $75,054.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.16.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. Equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 315,902 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,462.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

