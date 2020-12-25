Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Up 5.9%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $36.65. 104,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 258,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Several brokerages have commented on CPS. BidaskClub cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.19.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,839,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 422,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 305,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 200,217 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,527 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

