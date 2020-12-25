Contrasting Arabella Exploration (OTCMKTS:AXPLF) & CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and Arabella Exploration (OTCMKTS:AXPLF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arabella Exploration has a beta of 4.13, indicating that its stock price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CNX Resources and Arabella Exploration’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.92 billion 1.34 -$80.73 million $0.26 44.08 Arabella Exploration N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arabella Exploration has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNX Resources.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Arabella Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources -83.40% 1.94% 1.05% Arabella Exploration N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CNX Resources and Arabella Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 0 3 8 0 2.73 Arabella Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNX Resources presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.80%. Given CNX Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Arabella Exploration.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CNX Resources beats Arabella Exploration on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 519,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 608,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions from approximately 981,700 in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It also owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 308,000 net CBM acres, as well as 2,122,000 net CBM acres in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. The Midstream division owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company also offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Arabella Exploration Company Profile

Arabella Exploration, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. The company primarily holds interest the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations. It holds interest in approximately 1,562 net acres in the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2015, the company had approximately 785,470 thousand barrels of estimated net proved oil reserves; and 1,571,842 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves. Arabella Exploration, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

