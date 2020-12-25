Contrasting Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) & HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI)

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) and HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Adecco Group pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Adecco Group pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HireQuest has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Adecco Group and HireQuest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecco Group $26.24 billion 0.41 $814.24 million $2.50 13.30 HireQuest $15.88 million 7.79 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Adecco Group has higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adecco Group and HireQuest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecco Group 1 3 5 0 2.44 HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Adecco Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of HireQuest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Adecco Group has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adecco Group and HireQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecco Group 0.09% 0.50% 0.17% HireQuest 45.87% 23.39% 16.08%

Summary

HireQuest beats Adecco Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name. It also offers professional solutions in the information technology, engineering and technical, finance and legal, and medical and science-related industries under the Badenoch & Clark, Modis, and Spring Professional brand names; professional permanent recruitment under the Vettery brand name; and online freelance solutions under the YOSS brand name. In addition, the company provides talent solutions, which consists talent development and career transition services under the Lee Hecht Harrison and General Assembly brand names; and managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing solutions under the Pontoon name. As of December 31, 2019, it operated approximately 5,100 branches in 59 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as Adecco S.A. Adecco Group AG was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

