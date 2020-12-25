CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Trading Down 2%

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) fell 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. 552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $176.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

CompX International Company Profile (NYSE:CIX)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.