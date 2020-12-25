Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$49,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 710,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,523,667.04.

TSE:CMG opened at C$5.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.42 and a twelve month high of C$8.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

