Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.56.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 2.58. Compugen has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Compugen’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

