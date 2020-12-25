Comparing Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) & Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) and Centene (NYSE:CNC) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and Centene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A Centene 0 2 15 1 2.94

Centene has a consensus price target of $83.85, suggesting a potential upside of 44.52%. Given Centene’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centene is more favorable than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Centene shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Centene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and Centene’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centene $74.64 billion 0.45 $1.32 billion $4.42 13.13

Centene has higher revenue and earnings than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III.

Profitability

This table compares Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and Centene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A Centene 2.00% 13.45% 4.81%

Summary

Centene beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs. Its health plans include primary and specialty physician care, inpatient and outpatient hospital care, emergency and urgent care, prenatal care, laboratory and X-ray, home-based primary care, transportation assistance, vision care, dental care, telehealth, immunization, specialty pharmacy, therapy, social work, nurse advisory, and care coordination services, as well as prescriptions and limited over-the-counter drugs, medical equipment, and behavioral health and abuse services. This segment also offers various individual, small group, and large group commercial healthcare products to employers and directly to members in the Managed Care segment. The company's Specialty Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management services; health, triage, wellness, and disease management services; and vision and dental, and management services, as well as care management software that automate the clinical, administrative, and technical components of care management programs; staffing services; and services to Military Health System eligible beneficiaries. This segment offers its services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, employer groups, and other commercial organizations. Centene Corporation has a collaboration with AT&T. The company provides its services through primary and specialty care physicians, hospitals, and ancillary providers. Centene Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

