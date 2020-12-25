Comparing Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) & Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

12.0% of Golden Ocean Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Golden Ocean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Ocean Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Norwegian Cruise Line 1 0 2 0 2.33

Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 19.99%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Golden Ocean Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Ocean Group $705.80 million 0.94 $37.19 million N/A N/A Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 1.05 $930.23 million $5.09 4.83

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Ocean Group.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Ocean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Ocean Group -17.84% 0.26% 0.13% Norwegian Cruise Line -114.59% -28.18% -8.00%

Volatility & Risk

Golden Ocean Group has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Golden Ocean Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 67 vessels. Golden Ocean Group Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.