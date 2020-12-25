Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of BVN opened at $12.26 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 168.7% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 440,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 276,475 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 358.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 240,144 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 187,752 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at $431,000. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

