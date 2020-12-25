Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,959,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 166,428 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.6% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Comcast were worth $275,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Comcast by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $230.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

