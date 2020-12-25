Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells $199,900.00 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $22.67 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Codexis by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 65.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 25,786 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 101.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.