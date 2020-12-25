Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.62

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and traded as high as $33.10. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 6,628 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCHGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

