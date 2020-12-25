Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,896,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.74. 285,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,928. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $57.11.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

