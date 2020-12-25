Clive Appleton Purchases 340,000 Shares of Aspen Group (APZ.AX) (ASX:APZ) Stock

Aspen Group (APZ.AX) (ASX:APZ) insider Clive Appleton acquired 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$401,200.00 ($286,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Aspen Group (APZ.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. Aspen Group (APZ.AX)’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Formed in 2001, Aspen Group is an ASX listed property group strategically focused on providing Âvalue for moneyÂ accommodation. The accommodation sector is considered to have positive long term structural characteristics, with an enduring customer need and effective capital utilisation. Aspen has been a leading owner and manager of holiday and accommodation parks since 2004.

