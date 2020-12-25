Clearwater Paper Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Clearwater Paper in a report released on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.82.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

CLW opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $621.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 688.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

