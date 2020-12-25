Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives $23.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th.

Shares of CLFD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,173. The company has a market capitalization of $338.52 million, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $55,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,653 shares of company stock worth $1,692,283 in the last 90 days. 18.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

