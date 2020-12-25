Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) (LON:CLP) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) (LON:CLP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.22. Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.13.

Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) Company Profile (LON:CLP)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

