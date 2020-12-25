Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $8.20

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $9.88. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 283,980 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

