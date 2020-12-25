Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.70. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 14,010 shares.

CPHRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

