Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.79. Cielo shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 13,099 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cielo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 3.33%.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

