Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chuy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.08 million, a P/E ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,535,000 after acquiring an additional 453,311 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,860,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 973,424 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 794,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Chuy’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Chuy’s by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 276,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

