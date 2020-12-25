Chronologic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $896.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 216.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Chronologic has a total market cap of $111,251.41 and approximately $896.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00132986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.00668200 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00161947 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00362635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00098549 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00061312 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,170,953 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

