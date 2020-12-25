Chronobank (TIME) Price Hits $1.06 on Exchanges

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Chronobank has a total market cap of $749,983.00 and approximately $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chronobank token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chronobank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00047751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00326336 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00032088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Chronobank

TIME is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronobank is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chronobank Token Trading

Chronobank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.