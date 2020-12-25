China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of China Finance Online stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. China Finance Online has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.49.
China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.
About China Finance Online
China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
