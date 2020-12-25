China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of China Finance Online stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. China Finance Online has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.49.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

