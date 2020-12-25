China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Trading Down 1.3%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 70,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 149,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.61.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.72 billion for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 23.14%.

China Construction Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

