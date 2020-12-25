China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.61. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $17.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.72 billion for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

