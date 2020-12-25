China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.41

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $7.20. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 514,569 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAAS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $209.79 million, a PE ratio of 680.00 and a beta of 3.45.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other China Automotive Systems news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

