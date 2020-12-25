Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.93

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.93 and last traded at $122.18, with a volume of 2333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

