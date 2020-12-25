Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $121.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.66. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $123.23. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chart Industries by 20.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 79,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chart Industries by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

