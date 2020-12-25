Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Photronics worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,256,000 after purchasing an additional 333,535 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,483,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after acquiring an additional 43,227 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Photronics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 998,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Photronics by 35.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 226,162 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $724.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,366.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $98,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,340 shares of company stock valued at $168,025. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

