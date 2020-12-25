Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,939 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,939 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,517 shares of company stock worth $1,507,872. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.