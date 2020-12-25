Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,099 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Comerica Bank grew its stake in PC Connection by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PC Connection by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.75.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $652.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

