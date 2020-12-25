Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,033,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

