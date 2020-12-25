Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,269 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of AdvanSix worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at about $5,424,000. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,660,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 250,330 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $939,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 69,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $550.79 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

